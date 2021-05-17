Liberty Gold Appoints Vice President, Business Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD, OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company""), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Martin as Vice President, Business Development.



Mr. Martin is a mining finance professional with over 13 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, investor relations and capital markets. Prior to joining Liberty Gold, he served in senior corporate development roles at SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") during its growth into an intermediate precious metals producer. During his tenure at SSR, Mr. Martin was responsible for the mergers and acquisitions due diligence and execution processes, resulting in a number of completed transactions including the recent merger with Alacer Gold Corp. Prior to joining SSR, Mr. Martin worked in equity research at Raymond James Ltd. with a coverage focus on mid-cap precious metal producers and developers in the metals and mining sector. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder.

"I am delighted to welcome Brian to our senior management team," said Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold. "Brian brings to the role extensive industry experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and corporate strategy, ideally suited for Liberty Gold's next phase of growth. Additionally, Brian's significant experience with large-scale oxide gold deposits in the Great Basin is an invaluable asset to our team. With the first Black Pine resource estimate due out imminently and the delivery of a preliminary economic assessment to be completed shortly thereafter, Brian adds a complementary skillset to our management team at an opportune time as we deliver these key de-risking milestones for our flagship project."

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past-producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit www.libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Liberty Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address proposed timing of exploration and development plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, including the timing of any resources or preliminary economic assessments. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; including any restrictions due to the recent pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 26, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



