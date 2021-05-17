Electric Baby Bouncers Market to Enter a Period of Rapid Expansion as Innovations in Baby Care Pick up Pace, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric baby bouncers market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing awareness regarding child care products would affect growth positively, states Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled, "Electric Baby Bouncers Market, 2021-2028"

According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), women's payroll has surpassed men's for the first time in nearly ten years. From 2000 to 2007, men's total employment share was only 1 to 2 percent higher than women's, but the recession marked a downfall in women's employment. Since 2010, the employment rate of both men and women has increased. In the last few years, women's payroll has grown more quickly than that of men, leading to an increased number of working women. Hence, it is a promising sign for the baby care products market due to more employment rates, especially women.

Also, a CNBC report mentions how parents are spending $42 billion on early child care in the U.S.A. Such a level of spending on children will surge the electric baby bouncers market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the improving standard of living of the global population have created a greater demand for baby-specific products.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy, and electric baby bouncer manufacturers had also suffered losses as China, being the most important center for electrical baby care products, underwent a strict lockdown when the pandemic broke out, disrupting supply chains. Moreover, China represented 84% of U.S. toy imports in 2019, says Panjiva, a global trade research company. This pandemic led to a fall in sales of around 4% in the U.S. this year.

The virus has caused China's factories to remain mostly idle and has forced the shutdown of design and development offices. According to Steve Pasierb, CEO of the trade group Toy Association, just about 30% of the workers needed are at the toy factories in China.





List of Key Players Covered in the Electric Baby Bouncers Market Report:

Tiny Love

Britax

Munchkin

BabyBjorn

Fisher

Mattel

Hamleys

Infantino

Ikea





Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market is segregated into wired and wireless electric baby bouncers. By sheet material, it is divided into cotton and nylon. Its availability to customers is through brand stores, supermarkets, online stores, and childcare centers for its distribution to customers. The targeted customers are categorized under two divisions: households and hospitals, and child care centers. The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East by geography.





Highlights of the report:

The report provides insights about the tangible intelligence into the trends, drivers, and various other aspects of the market and the holistic analysis of the factors restricting the growth of the electric baby bouncers market. It also emphasizes on granular assessment of the different market segments. And lastly, an in-depth evaluation of the regional prospects and the competitive dynamics influencing the market are given in the report.





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Trend For Online Shopping to Promote the Market Growth.

The drivers of the market for electric baby bouncers are many, including high birth rate, increasing population of working women, surging disposable income, launch of innovative baby care products in the market, and the rising trend of buying these baby care products online.

The unorganized sector overwhelmingly dominates the baby care market. Finding the right baby care products is surely a hard task for most young parents. It is difficult for parents to shop offline in this era of a busy and congested lifestyle. Offline shopping for kids and baby products has comparatively less demand than online shopping. There is a wide scope for the growth of online shopping for baby products. In this age of technical advancement, obtaining required products in less time is very crucial.

Nowadays, internet penetration is almost all over the world. Connectivity among different networks is tremendously observed. Online shopping for baby products is on the boom with its higher market share. It plays an important role for the working class of people.

According to the data by Optimonster published in January 2021, it was estimated that during the year 2019, 1.92 billion people purchased goods online. Later, the same year, this number saw a huge surge, and the online sale surpassed 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars worldwide. This has made the required product available to targeted customers in considerably lesser time in different varieties and prices at the same place.

However, the rising safety concern for babies is one of the main restraints of the market for electric baby bouncers.





Regional Insights:

North America to Occupy Dominant Market Position Fueled by High Standard of Living

The North American region is expected to dominate in terms of the electric baby bouncers market share due to a large urban population and higher living standards of people in the United States and Canada. According to the United Nations Department of Economic Social Affairs, as of 2018, about 327 million people live in urban areas in the U.S., which accounted for about 82% of the total U.S. population. Additionally, the increasing adoption of online shopping in the United States would further drive sales of baby-specific products through company-owned e-commerce stores and online affiliate stores. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. retail e-commerce sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 2.6% to US$ 158 billion over the third quarter of 2019.

In Asia Pacific, manufacturing countries, especially China & Japan, will dominate the market for electrifc baby bouncers over the forecast period. It is estimated that approximately 80% of all electronic baby care toys are made in China. Most toys manufactured for export are produced according to the company's OEM standards.





Competitive Landscape:

Exciting Innovations by Key Players to Energize the Market

Key players are deeply engaged in devising novel and comfortable designs for infants, considering the type of fabric and plastic used in their products. Mattel's Fisher, for instance, is manufacturing sugarcane-based plastics and are packing its products in 100% recycled material.

Ikea opened its first store in India in Hyderabad in 2018 and 2021 in Mumbai. Due to its growing popularity, it also started its online stores. Ikea being a kid-friendly store will positively impact the market for electric baby bouncers market in India.

To give infants extraordinary experiences, these bouncer manufacturing companies are coming up with high-tech features that rock these electric baby bouncers in different motions (forward and back, for example, or in a figure-eight pattern) and can be controlled using an app. All these new functions in electric baby bouncers are set to widen their offerings to customers. This strategy would also allow companies to strengthen their portfolios and further expand their market presence and establish a foothold in emerging economies.

December 2019: Mattel's Fisher is manufacturing sugarcane-based plastics. Environmental sustainability is a top corporate priority for the company. It aims to create sustainable products, and now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. Fisher-Price makes green plastics from sugarcane-based polyethylene, a renewable raw material for the baby care industry products.





