Electric Cleansing Instrument Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth Backed by Increasing Awareness about Beauty and Skincare Products: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric cleansing instrument market size is set to achieve optimum growth on account of the increasing emphasis on skincare and grooming among consumers. states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Electric Cleansing Instrument Market, 2021-2028."

Owing to people's unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits, incessantly changing climatic conditions, and environmental issues, the incidence of skin rashes, infections, allergies, and other skin problems has risen at an alarming rate over the past couple of decades. Electric cleansing instruments help unclog skin pores and cure several skin diseases, attracting several consumers to adopt these tools, thus complementing the market's growth. Furthermore, in countries such as South Korea, there is a rising trend among several consumers for having the perfect skin. Hence, the demand for advanced skin-cleansing products has been booming in the country owing to people's adoption of technology to eliminate skin diseases and maintain excellent skin health.





COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for all businesses because of the lockdown regulations. However, the electric cleansing instrument market growth witnessed a surge since various skincare instruments and products enabled consumers to maintain skin health despite not being able to visit parlors. An added feature of this market is the rising utilization of internet branding of products, making them accessible for more people, especially during the pandemic. Such reach and growth in sales of skincare instruments have enabled substantial market growth.





Market Segmentation:

Based on category, the market has been divided into skin, oral, and hair. On the basis of end-use, this market has been trifurcated into men, women, and unisex. By application, the market bifurcated into commercial and personal. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. In terms of region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-cleansing-instrument-market-104130





Report Highlights

The report contains actionable insights into the regional developments impacting the market. Further, the report provides unparalleled research into the various market segments, along with a granular diagnosis of the major market drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report incorporates a comprehensive assessment of the key market players and their top strategies.





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Awareness and Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products to Fuel the Market

The worsening effects of climate change and global warming, along with unhealthy diet regimes, have paved the way for augmented demand for skincare instruments. Additionally, there is also a constantly growing awareness among people conscious about their facial appearance. Electric cleansing instruments are, therefore, being extensively used for hair and oral cleansing applications, ultimately resulting in market growth. The increasing per capita income spending ability of consumers, mainly comprising the young generation is also creating ample opportunities for market players. Furthermore, retailers are boosting the availability of skin cleansing products in rural areas, thereby widening the scope of this market. However, prohibitive prices of electric cleansing instruments are a withholding factor that may hamper the growth of this market.





Regional Insights:

High Incidence of Skin Diseases to Aid Sustained Growth of the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the electric cleansing instrument market share because of a spike in the number of skin disease incidents in the region, calling for an urgent need for skincare technologies. For example, the American Cancer Society reported in 2018 that over 100 million Americans were suffering from skin diseases and more than 3 million people have been diagnosed with skin cancer in the US.

Besides, the high per capita income of citizens in this region enables them to utilize advanced skin cleansing solutions, which favors the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth owing to the rising geriatric population in China and Japan. About 16.2% of China's population aged above 65 are accounted to surge by 35.1% by 2050. In addition to this, the adoption of electric cleansing instruments is foreseen to propel due to the rapid proliferation of spas and salons in the region.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-cleansing-instrument-market-104130





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Electric Cleansing Instrument Market are:

Alphaca

Vanzer

YCM

Elitzia

WishLotus

Cherioll

Clarisonic Mia

Olay

MeetEasy

KACOOL

Brrnoo

WalFou

Braun

Nova

HealthSence

Vega

Karmameju





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Execute Strategies to Meet the Soaring Demand for Personal Care Products

The key players are employing specific strategies to help meet the surging demand for personal care solutions and technologies. Since the target audience uses social media handles, internet branding and advertising have widened customer reach and enabled companies to build a strong brand presence. For example, advertisements on Instagram of various skincare instruments have been attracting young consumers in large numbers.





Key Industry Development:

March 2020: "BESTEK" launched an electric toothbrush named M-Care electric toothbrush & UV sanitizer for cleaning teeth and gums from fungi, viruses, germs, bacteria, and providing oral hygiene.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/electric-cleansing-instrument-market-104130





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



