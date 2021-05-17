 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Matador Mining, FYI Resources, Antipa Minerals, archTIS and Cobalt Blue

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2021 1:58am   Comments
Sydney, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTC:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has completed a secondary listing on the OTCQX market of the OTC Markets in the United States and began trading on Friday, May 14, 2021, under the ticker MZZMF.
  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has updated the mineral resource estimate for the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora, Western Australia, to 30 million tonnes at 1.28 g/t for 1.23 million ounces of contained gold, including updated estimates for Bruno-Lewis and Hobby deposits.
  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (OTC:FYIRF) (FRA:SDL) has been included on the MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index which is designed to measure the performance of the micro-cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.
  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) and partner Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (ASX:RIO) have increased the resource estimate of the Calibre deposit in Western Australia's Paterson Province by 62% to 2.1 million ounces of gold.
  • Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) (OTC:VTMLF) has begun commissioning the wet screening plant at its Riley Iron Ore Mine in Tasmania after completing various stages of the installation phase.
  • archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has secured a contract for the deployment of NC Protect within an Australian national security agency.
  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has identified intersections of high-value palladium and rhodium from its existing drill hole database with multiple targets developed through a geological interpretation of prospective contact zones.
  • Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (OTC:CBBHF) (FRA:COH) has successfully installed and commissioned its Broken Hill, NSW based Pilot Plant.
  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTC:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) is higher after receiving further strong results from regional aircore drilling at Big Sky prospect along a new gold corridor southwest of Lena at the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia.
  • Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) directors have unanimously recommended shareholders to reject the on-market takeover offer from Samuel Terry Absolute Return Active Fund (STAM).

