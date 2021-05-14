Prometheus Biosciences to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced that Mark McKenna, President and CEO, will participate virtually in a fireside chat during the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with IBD. The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

