 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prometheus Biosciences to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 14, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
Share:

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced that Mark McKenna, President and CEO, will participate virtually in a fireside chat during the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with IBD. The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.  Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Contacts:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com 

Media contact:
Juniper Point
Amy Conrad
(858) 914-1962
media@prometheusbiosciences.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com