DCPSC awards contract to study integration of distributed energy resources in the District

Washington, DC, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has awarded a contract to Synapse Energy Economics, Inc. (Synapse) to conduct a study on how distributed energy resources (DERs) can help the District achieve its clean energy goals of 100% renewable energy by 2032. The award also subcontracts 63% of the contract values to certified business enterprises (CBEs). Synapse will research and propose a framework for determining the value of DERs, including the development of pricing signals to encourage DER integration in a beneficial manner. An initial draft report of the study is expected 12 months after the study begins. Synapse will then present its findings to the Commission, PowerPath DC Pilot Projects Governance Board (Governance Board), and other stakeholders.

"DERs can offer clean energy from renewable sources to customers, help manage peaks in demand, and potentially reduce the cost of electricity. The DER study will evaluate various approaches to determine the most cost-effective means to deploy DERs on the electric grid," stated Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Commission. "We're also excited that this contract award includes DC-based CBEs, as supplier diversity is a top priority at the Commission."

DERs are small-scale units of local generation connected to the grid at distribution level. DERs are decentralized, community-generated energy that provide two-way flow of electricity. DERs can include behind-the-meter renewable and non-renewable generation, energy storage, inverters (electronic devices that change direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC)), electric vehicles and other controlled loads (separately metered appliances like hot water systems). DER also comprises new technology like smart meters and data services. Common examples of DERs include rooftop solar PV units, natural gas turbines, wind turbines, biomass generators, fuel cells, battery storage, electric vehicles (EV) and EV chargers, and demand response applications.

For more information about the Commission's clean energy efforts, visit https://dcpsc.org/CleanEnergy





Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov