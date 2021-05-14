Cytovia Therapeutics CEO Dr. Daniel Teper to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AVENTURA, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" gene-edited Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and NK cell engager multifunctional antibodies, announced today that its CEO, Dr. Daniel Teper, will be presenting in the following industry conferences:



The 7th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, by Sachs Associates

Event Details: Presentation by Cytovia Therapeutics CEO Dr. Daniel Teper

Date & Time: Tue, May 18th at 2.30pm ET



Event Details: Panel, Latest Advances in Cell & Gene Therapies (ft. Dr. Daniel Teper)

Date & Time: Wed, May 19th at 12.50pm ET



Webcast links/recordings to be posted on Cytovia's website & social media channels.

Jeffries Virtual Healthcare Conference

Event Details: Presentation by Cytovia Therapeutics CEO Dr. Daniel Teper

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 1st at 11am ET

Webcast links/recordings to be posted on Cytovia's website & social media channels.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available off-the-shelf Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia's proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia's R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

For further information, please contact:

Anna Baran-Djokovic

VP of Investor Relations

646-355-1787

anna@cytoviatx.com



