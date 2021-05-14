SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of NavSight Holdings, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating NavSight Holdings, Inc. ("NavSight") (NYSE:NSH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NavSight's agreement to merge with Spire Global, Inc.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

