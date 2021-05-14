Fitch Initiates Rating of LKQ Corporation: 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, announced that Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch") has assigned first time Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of ‘BBB-' to LKQ and its subsidiary LKQ European Holdings B.V. (LKQ Europe). Additionally, Fitch has assigned ratings of ‘BBB-' to LKQ's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan and to the senior unsecured notes issued by LKQ Europe and LKQ Italia Bondco S.p.A. Fitch's rating outlook for LKQ and LKQ Europe is stable.



"Achieving investment grade status with Fitch is another significant milestone for LKQ as we focus on operational excellence. We stated our investment grade ambitions at our September 2020 Investor Day and I am pleased that Fitch has recognized our progress," said Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This credit rating validates the efficacy of our operational excellence programs, which were implemented to make our business more resilient, strengthen our balance sheet, drive sustainable profitability and generate robust levels of free cash flow. With our credit facility net leverage ratio of 1.4x EBITDA, well within our stated target of 2.0x, we have the ability to allocate our cash flow towards pursuing organic investments, targeting tuck-in acquisitions and returning capital to stockholders while maintaining an investment grade credit rating."

More information regarding LKQ's rating assignment can be found on Fitch's website at: www.fitchratings.com

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

