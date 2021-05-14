Overstock to Participate in Needham & Co. 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference

SALT LAKE CITY , May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the Needham & Co. 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat hosted by Needham.



"Overstock continues to consistently execute and generate strong momentum. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver sustainable, profitable market share growth," said Johnson. "We appreciate the opportunity to meet with current and prospective investors next week and thank Needham for inviting and hosting us."

The conference will be hosted virtually and webcast to registered attendees on Wednesday, May 19.

