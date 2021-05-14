Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Lewis Chew to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Lewis Chew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference to be held virtually on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).



About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

