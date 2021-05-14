 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Davenport Resources, EcoGraf, Core Lithium, Aurumin and Fe Limited

Globe Newswire  
May 14, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Sydney, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Davenport Resources Ltd (ASX:DAV) (FRA:D86) has officially changed the company's name to South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) following shareholder approval at the 4th May 2021 general meeting. Click here
  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) (CVE:TMRR) (OTC:TMRFF) (FRA:4W0) has closed a non-brokered private placement to raise A$1.9 million for boosting gold exploration. Click here
  • EcoGraf Ltd's (ASX:EGR) (FRA:FMK) (OTC:ECGFF) shares have started trading on the OTCQX market in the United States, following the acceptance of its application. Click here
  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTC:CXOXF) announced that the company has been added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Micro Cap Australia Index with effect from 27 May 2021. Click here
  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has received all assays from the recent RC drilling at the Golden Slipper deposit at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia, which included one of the best unmined results to date. Click here
  • Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has ramped up development activities at JWD iron ore deposit with mining contractor Big Yellow beginning earthworks on-site last week with expectations that this component of the first stage of early works will be completed this week. Click here
  • Silver Mines Ltd's (ASX:SVL) (OTC:SLVMF) diamond drilling program at Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales has intersected up to 3 metres at 1,302 g/t silver within 8 metres at 543 g/t silver from 307 metres. Click here
  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) is entering the defence sector with its autonomous vehicle platform and will conduct a feasibility and scoping study with the Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group. Click here
  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTC:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has opened its priority offer to shareholders for the IPO of spin-off Codrus Minerals, following conclusion of the exposure period. Click here
  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has completed due diligence for the acquisition of a 70% interest in the Zavalievsky group of companies (ZG Group). Click here
  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (FRA:XL5) is enhancing its exposure to copper amidst strong market fundamentals by acquiring 2.7 million shares worth C$540,000 in a private placement by Westminster Resources Ltd (CVE:WMR) (OTC:WMRSF). Click here

