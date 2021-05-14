Genenta Phase I/II Glioblastoma Data at ASGCT Show Temferon™ Delivered Tumor-Focused Interferon Expression

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of an investigational hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), will present new clinical data from a Phase I/IIa study of Temferon in patients affected by glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in an oral presentation at the 2021 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually on May 11-14, 2021.



The data presented at ASGCT are from Genenta's ongoing trial of Temferon in patients with GBM. The presentation focuses specifically on patients who have undergone a follow-up surgical procedure for their cancer. In addition to being a treatment option, follow-on surgery provides investigators with an opportunity to understand the impact of therapies at a cellular and molecular level.

The ASGCT presentation shows that genetic markers of Genenta's Temferon were detectable in tumor specimens from all four patients with progressive disease who underwent follow-on surgery. Furthermore, the expression of interferon- (IFN) responsive gene signatures in those tumors was increased compared with pre-treatment levels, which suggests that interferon-α (IFN-α) had been released locally in the tumor by cells derived from Genenta's investigational treatment.

Carlo Russo, Chief Medical Officer at Genenta Science, said: "These preliminary results provide exciting indications that Temferon acts in the way we anticipated even in the relatively inaccessible setting of glioblastoma multiforme. The data are encouraging and in line with our pre-clinical results, with early evidence that Temferon delivers biological effects that may impact the progression of individual lesions."

One of the four patients had two lesions removed at the second surgery; one was a prior lesion that had not been removed during the first surgery and was stable; the other was a relapsing progressing lesion that had developed at the first surgery site. Compared with the progressing tumor, the stable lesion displayed a higher proportion of T cells and Tie2 Expressing Monocytes (TEMs) within the myeloid infiltrate and had a higher IFN-response signature.

The data presented at ASGCT also supported the initial safety and tolerability profile of Temferon. Concentrations of IFN-α in the plasma and cerebrospinal fluid of patients remained low, while IFN-α responses were identified in myeloid cells that infiltrate tumors. Temferon-derived differentiated cells also persisted in peripheral blood and bone marrow for up to 18 months at lower levels, indicating the potential durability of the intervention. No dose limiting toxicities have been identified.

Presentation Details:

Title: Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme Treated with IFN-a Immune Cell & Gene Therapy (TEM-GBM_001 Study)

Time: Friday May 14, 2021 at 1.30 PM Eastern Time (7.30 PM CET)

Presenting: Carlo Russo, CMO

To access the abstract please visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and has been designed to reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology. Genenta is based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA.

About Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a rapidly-growing cancer of the glial cells that support the nerve cells within the brain. The main treatment for GBM is surgery to reduce the bulk of the tumor, which can prolong the lives of patients and to improve quality of life. A second round of surgery is increasingly considered to have significant benefit in prolonging the lives of patients with GBM. Even with treatment, GBM virtually always recurs, typically resulting in death within the first 15 months from diagnosis.

Investor Relator - LifeSci Advisors: Genenta Media/Investor Contact: GENENTA SCIENCE Srl

Mary-Ann Chang, CFA Stefania Mazzoleni, PhD SR - DiBit 1 - Via Olgettina, 58 - 20132 Milan (Italy) +44 7483 28.48.53 +39 339 709.59.31 LaunchLabs - Alexandria Center, 14th Floor mchang@lifesciadvisors.com stefania.mazzoleni@genenta.com 430 East 29th Street - New York, NY 10016 (USA)



