Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2021 6:51pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   Votes Withheld
Donald Gray

Michael MacBean

Brian Davis

Darren Gee

Gregory Fletcher

John W. Rossall

Kathy Turgeon		   Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		   69,066,801

67,215,860

67,251,905

63,582,275

66,174,081

67,849,125

63,985,700		   3,377,046

5,227,987

5,191,942

8,861,572

6,269,766

4,594,722

8,458,147


For further information please contact:

Darren Gee
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 261-6081        
Fax: (403) 451-4100


Primary Logo

