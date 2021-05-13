Kayne Anderson Announces Virtual Investor Day for KYN and KMF

HOUSTON, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC ("Kayne Anderson"), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF), announced that it will host a virtual investor day for KYN and KMF on May 25, 2021.



When: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Where: For registration and event access, visit https://virtual.kaynecapital.com.

Why Attend? During this one-hour event, Kayne Anderson's team of energy infrastructure experts will provide their latest industry insights, including thoughts on a key theme on investors' minds – the energy transition and its potential impacts on the energy infrastructure sector. The team will also provide an update on both fund's portfolios and outline ways KYN and KMF can capitalize on opportunities arising from the energy transition.

Replay: Following the event, an on-demand replay will also be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT at www.kaynefunds.com/kyn-and-kmf-investor-day/.

Submit a Question: If you plan to attend the virtual investor day and would like for a specific question to be addressed during the event's Q&A session, please email your question to cef@kaynecapital.com by 3:00 p.m. CT on May 21st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the company's most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. KMF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in "NextGen" companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in or benefitting from the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the fund's most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor's specific objectives or circumstances. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the company's filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the company's investment objectives will be attained.

Contact: Investor Relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kaynecapital.com







