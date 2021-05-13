 Skip to main content

Pennant to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
EAGLE, Idaho, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 18-19, 2021. Brent Guerisoli, President of Pennant, Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Wayment, President of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Pennant's home health and hospice portfolio company, will participate in a fireside presentation at 5:25 p.m. Eastern Time on May 18 and hold investor calls the following day.

A live webcast of the fireside presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant's website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 85 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

