Is Your 4 or 5-Year Old Ready for School? Join our Kindergarten Roundup!

Trix Academy [20045 Joann Ave.], a Phalen Leadership Academies Network School, is excited to announce weekly virtual Kindergarten Roundup Informational Sessions for families starting Wednesday, May 19th through Wednesday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m.

This brief virtual informational session will provide parents of new kindergartens with information about what they can expect in a kindergarten classroom and at Trix Academy.

Kindergarten is a major turning point in the lives of children and parents alike. Early school experiences have lasting effects on a child's attitude about school, their self-esteem, and future achievements. Trix wants to partner with families on their new journey at Trix Academy.

Join us for our Virtual Kindergarten Roundup!

Join Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97412439824?pwd=ZEozejlFc3JDa3dBMXJmSGJqdlFxUT09

Meeting ID: 974 1243 9824 Passcode: q3MDg8

SPACE IS LIMITED, ENROLL TODAY! Trix Academy is a tuition-free school offering: free I-pads or Chromebooks to scholars, dedicated teachers and staff, in-school tutoring and enrichment, free after school tutoring and free summer enrichment.

In addition to kindergarten enrollment, Trix Academy is also enrolling grades K-8 for next school year. Trix is also offering a free 8-week summer learning program for new and returning scholars in 2nd-6th grade. Trix has partnered with Summer Advantage USA (SA) to provide a summer learning program to help students catch up and accelerate following learning losses due to the global pandemic. The program starts June 28th and runs through July 30th. Students who enroll and register for the summer program will experience fun and learning with rigorous, research-based academic instruction in the morning and a wide variety of hands-on enrichment classes in the afternoon. For more information on how to get started, visit TRIX.MECC-ACADEMIES.ORG or call 313.436.1020. #

ABOUT TRIX ACADEMY

Trix Academy is a tuition-free charter school serving Detroit and surrounding areas. All students at Trix are scholars. Scholars are provided a high-level quality education. Join us as we help to fuel your young scholars'!

"What makes the difference at Trix, is the warmth you feel by every single staff member there."

-Ms. Dye, Kindergarten Parent

