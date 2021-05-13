IDEX Biometrics to Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18

Oslo, Norway – 13 May 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:45 P.M. ET and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors participating at the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham representative (conferences@needhamco.com) or IDEX's investor relations.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Events and Presentations page of IDEX's Investor Relations website.

