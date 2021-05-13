Proactive news headlines including Binovi Technologies, Newrange Gold, Harvest One Cannabis and Milestone Scientific
New York , May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Binovi Technologies Corp (OTCQB:BNVIF) (CVE:VISN) looks to improve K-12 students' reading skills with CAVT-VERA-Binovi Connect integration click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) signs agreement for a distribution deal in Sri Lanka with Dialog Broadband Networks (Private) Limited click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) acquires Mission Less Lethal assets from US manufacturer Kore Outdoors click here
- ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) inks letter of intent to buy esports company Digital Motorsports click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) wins conditional use permit approval for lithium battery recycling plant from planning commission in Fernley, Nevada click here
- Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTC:NRGOF) (FRA:X6C) starts drilling again at Pamlico project in Nevada, USA click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGD) reports surging revenue in 1Q results; adds a pair of new directors to its board click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) brings on five new executives to help support growth across Health, R&D and Bioscience divisions click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) strikes supply and distribution deal with Indian firm for leronlimb as coronavirus treatment click here
- Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (OTCQX:HRVOF) expands LivRelief portfolio with the launch of its Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream click here
- Deep-South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) (FRA:DSD) hires experienced consultancy Knight Piésold for scoping studies at Namibia copper project click here
- ME2C Environmental Corp (OTCQB:MEEC) appoints Jami Satterthwaite as its chief financial officer click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) launches its 'First Job' Initiative to deliver curated pipelines of qualified first-time US job seekers click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) acquires rights to award-winning Glacial Gold label in its first foray into branded consumer products click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) promotes its president Arjan Haverhals to the position of CEO click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) promotes Dr Paul Van Slyke to Chief Scientific Officer for whole group click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) starts 2021 on a high with a profitable 1Q on revenue of $17.8M, driven by its coronavirus tests click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) (FRA:1JI0) closes first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 908,655 units for gross proceeds of $1,244,857 click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTC:SHRMF) (FRA:4960) opens first ketamine therapy clinic in Quebec click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) reports installation of $1M in plasma torch production equipment; plans to release 1Q results on May 17 click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) hails latest high-grade, near surface drill assays from Plomosas project in Mexico click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) inks US$390,000 contract with the US Department of Defense click here
- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTC:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) reports high-grade production at Red Lake project as mine enters final stages of ramp-up click here
- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) buys modern Bitcoin mining rigs to increase mining rate and energy efficiency click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTC:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) advances its Rotigotine drug delivery system for Parkinson's skin patches to a pivotal human trial click here
- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1) posts strong first quarter, which sees increased output and reduced costs click here
- Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTC:SNWGF) says Ursa gold and base metals project is key to 2021 exploration plans click here
