Eclipse Senior Living Honors Nurses During National Nurses Month

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To honor the impact and significance of their nurses and to celebrate National Nurses Month, Eclipse Senior Living, a national manager of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities across the United States, surveyed over 100 of its nurses about their nursing experiences and insights. A report summarizing answers to the survey is available at https://www.eclipseseniorliving.com/careers/work-and-grow/nurses-month/.

Findings from the survey included learning that Eclipse nurses have over 1,945 years of collective nursing experience, including over 335 combined years at Eclipse. Additionally, 77.5% of the nurses said the best part of being a nurse is making a difference in people's lives.

"Nurses play a large role in the excellent care Eclipse provides," said Kai Hsiao, CEO of Eclipse Senior Living. "Their genuine compassion and love for our residents is one of the ways we champion quality of life and give families peace of mind knowing their loved ones are in good hands."



"We want our nurses to know how much we appreciate their leadership and the contributions they make to so many things within our communities," said Sharon Roth Maguire, Chief Clinical Officer of Eclipse, Registered Nurse, and Master of Science in Gerontological Nursing. "To help celebrate them during National Nurses Month, we wanted to hear their perspectives on their profession and have a little fun at the same time. This is a special thank you to not only our Eclipse nurses, but all nurses serving seniors and all nurses who, in ways seen and unseen, provide the essential care, leadership, critical thinking and emotional support so many people need today."

