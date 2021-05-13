 Skip to main content

CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program and Declares a Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2021 11:38am   Comments
LISLE, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


