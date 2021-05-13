H&R Block Continues Business Transformation with New Leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it continues transforming its business for long-term sustainable growth, H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) today announced new vice presidents in the areas of investor relations, financial services, and information security. Each will help lead H&R Block toward serving and helping more people in new ways — including offering new financial and mobile banking products, protecting the data transacted by the company, and communicating its transformation progress to shareholders and investors.



"Block Horizons is about achieving the next level of growth for Block," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. "These three new leaders will play important roles as we accelerate progress in our business transformation."

Crystal Anderson, vice president, financial services

After 16 years with H&R Block, Crystal Anderson was promoted to vice president of financial services. She now leads the team responsible for enhancing existing banking, lending, and credit engagement products, including leading the launch of H&R Block's new mobile banking platform.

In her previous roles at H&R Block, Anderson helped spearhead and develop several financial and digital products and experiences. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Missouri. Anderson was recognized in Ingram's "40 Under Forty: The Class of 2017" as an up-and-coming business and civic leader in the Kansas City region.

Michaella Gallina, vice president, investor relations

New to the company, Michaella Gallina is responsible for creating and presenting a clear and powerful message to the investment community on behalf of H&R Block, which includes effectively communicating the company's transformation journey.

Gallina previously was vice president, chief of staff, and head of investor relations and communications at ViewRay, Inc. Prior to ViewRay, Gallina was the head of investor relations at Spectranetics, which was acquired by Royal Philips. She was also an equity analyst at Marsico Capital Management and did investment banking. Gallina holds both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Denver. She was named a National Investor Relations Institute 40 under 40 winner in 2020.

Joshua Brown, vice president and chief information security officer

Previously serving as director of security solutions, Joshua Brown was promoted to vice president and chief information security officer. In this role, he leads the team responsible for identifying, neutralizing, and eliminating security threats, ultimately ensuring the company can move quickly and safely to innovate and fulfill its ambitious Block Horizons growth strategy.

Prior to H&R Block, Brown worked for several different entities within the Omnicom Group of companies, where he established a global infrastructure team to drive technology and security throughout the organization. His love of teaching and lifelong learning led him to become a mentor for the SANS Institute, the leading authority for information security education. He has been a frequent author and speaker on myriad information security topics, including speaking at the InfoSec World conference, the ISC2 World Congress, and being published in Security Current magazine and Enterprise Security magazine. Brown holds a bachelor's degree from Duke University and a master's degree from Georgetown University.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

