Foundation Offers Perfect Gift For 2021 Graduates

Kansas City, MO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation today announced its gift to the Class of 2021: a free, online career-building experience to help graduates focus on their strengths, expand their career pathways, and feel more secure about their futures.

The Graduation Toolkit is a four-part, online experience designed to help recent high school and college graduates gain awareness of their skills, discover where their interests align with workforce opportunities, and devise their plan to get there. Once signed up, the experience will take about 15-30 minutes each day over four days, or it can be "binged" all in one day. The Graduation Toolkit is available HERE.

"The tools in the Graduation Toolkit helped me prepare to land my job after graduation," said Alex Oleson, Class of 2021. "And they're helping me build the career I want."

The DeBruce Foundation's Graduation Toolkit features a story about a fictional graduate and includes online resources such as the Agile Work Profiler, Career Explorer Tools, and the Draw Your Future with Agilities video tutorial. These resources are free and easy to use, and they can help individuals reach their career goals.

"We applaud the Class of 2021. Completing one's high school or college education in the context of the past year was no small feat," said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. "Through the Graduation Toolkit, we're pleased to provide graduates with resources that will help them with next steps in their career journeys."

To deliver this gift to high school and college graduates, The Foundation is partnering with various educational institutions across the country and launching a public awareness campaign.

"This experience will help graduates take the next step in their future with confidence," said Cindy Schluckebier, high school teacher. "This is a stressful time for some graduates and the Graduation Toolkit will help validate decisions they may have already made or help lead them in the right direction to a brighter future."

