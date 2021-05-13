Telos Corporation Awarded $35 Million U.S. Army Contract for Systems on Korean Peninsula

ASHBURN, Va., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it was awarded a five-year contract valued at approximately $35 million by the Army Contracting Command.



Telos will provide all necessary program management, design, engineering and implementation of systems to include inside and outside plant, voice, voice over internet protocol, communication systems, as well as wireless and communications infrastructure support. This effort also includes configuration management, cybersecurity, logistics and asset management.

"The relocation and realignment effort is critical to U.S. military operations on the Korean peninsula," said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. "There is no greater honor than to support our men and women who bring peace and stability to this vital region of the world."

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

