InterDigital's Doug Castor Elected Vice Chair of ATIS Next G Alliance National 6G Roadmap Working Group

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, celebrated the election of Doug Castor to serve as Vice Chair of the National 6G Roadmap Working Group within the ATIS Next G Alliance. ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for3GPP.

InterDigital is a founding member of the Next G Alliance, an industry group committed to ensuring North America is at the forefront of wireless technology leadership for the next decade and beyond. The National 6G Roadmap Working Group is responsible for developing a vision and timeframe for 6G, alongside a North American 6G roadmap that will identify the evolution path and key milestones that support leadership in this space.

"Doug Castor's vice-chairmanship of the National 6G Roadmap Working Group underscores InterDigital's efforts to work with our industry's leaders to define and shape North American priorities for 6G," said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. "Our efforts within the Next G Alliance and other 6G groups worldwide align with our long history of working well ahead of standardization efforts to drive solutions that serve the entire industry."

Doug Castor is Senior Director at InterDigital's Research and Innovation lab, responsible for 6G projects, and was initiator and co-chair of the inaugural 6GSymposium. He will serve as a Vice Chair of the National 6G Roadmap Working Group along with Marc Grant, Lead Solution Architect at AT&T, and under the chairmanship of Amitava Ghosh, Head of the Radio Interface Group with Nokia.

