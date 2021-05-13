Proactive news headlines including Netlinkz, Torian Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Predictive Discovery and Alto Metals

Sydney, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Netlinkz Ltd (ASX:NET) has raised $1.7 million in an institutional entitlement offer, with strong support from new and existing institutional shareholders. Click here

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) has discovered a new gold mineralised zone from surface at the Mt Stirling Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTC:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has delivered further massive sulphide vein (MSV) nickel results from drilling at Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Vietnam. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has enhanced the regional prospectivity of Bankan Gold Project in Guinea with new auger drilling results from Argo Regional Target AG1 returning 12 metres at 9.84 g/t gold from 4 metres and 16 metres at 2.02 g/t from 4 metres. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) is trading higher after intersecting the highest grade ever reported from the Vanguard prospect of Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia with a result of 4 metres at 60.6 g/t from 40 metres. Click here

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has received strong validation of the golden potential of Sorpresa development project in central NSW with partner Golden Plains Resources (GPR) confirming that it will continue into the second year of an earn-in. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (FRA:N9F) (OTC:EEYMF) has started open pit mining at Morila Pit 5 within the wider Morila Gold Project in Mali where contractor EGTF has mobilised a new 100-tonne class fleet. Click here

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) is encouraged by the strong support being demonstrated by the Australian Federal Government for the Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium (Nd-Pr) Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTC:RDFEF) has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker (FRA:8F3). Click here

About Proactive ﻿

