Carriage Services Announces Call to Discuss Senior Notes Refinancing and New Intrinsic Value Roughly Right Range

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its Senior Notes Refinancing Transaction and a new Roughly Right Range of Intrinsic Value. The call will be live via phone on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Conference Call to discuss Senior Notes Refinancing and new Intrinsic Value Roughly Right Range

When: Friday, May 14, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 5996527)

An audio archive of the call will be available by phone until May 19, 2021 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 5996527).

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

