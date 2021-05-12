 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canadian General Investments, Limited Enters Into Prime Brokerage Services Agreement

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Canada, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI, TSX:CGI, LSE: CGI)) (CGI or the Company) announced today that it has entered into a prime brokerage services agreement with a Canadian chartered bank. Margin borrowing of $100 million under this new facility has been used to extinguish the $100 million borrowed under a one-year secured non-revolving term credit facility that was scheduled to mature on May 12, 2021. Proceeds will continue to be used on an ongoing basis as part of CGI's overall leverage strategy.

CGI has engaged in a leverage strategy since its first issuance of Class A preference shares in 1998 in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com