EnerSys Announces Dates for Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Investor Conference Call

READING, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications announced today that it plans to release its preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results at close of business on May 20, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on May 27, 2021, to provide an overview of the business and discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financials. The call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer and will conclude with a question and answer session.



The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and final fourth quarter and full year earnings results will be released on May 26, 2021 at the close of business.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company's website at http://www.enersys.com .

The conference call information is:

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-359-9508 International Dial-In Number: 224-357-2393 Passcode: 3579697

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. on May 27, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. on June 27, 2021.

The replay information is:

Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com Domestic Replay Number: 855-859-2056 International Replay Number: 404-537-3406 Passcode: 3579697

For more information, contact Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com .

About EnerSys:

EDITOR'S NOTE: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com .



