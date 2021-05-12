Enthusiast Gaming Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue growth of 321% vs the same period last year

Gross Profit up 80% vs same period last year

Direct sales of $2.2 million vs $60 thousand in the same period last year

Subscription revenue growth of 50% vs same period last year

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Our first quarter results were fueled by our focused acquisition strategy as well as organic growth gains coming from direct sales and premium subscriptions," commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "We have leveraged this momentum in our growth strategy, announcing earlier today our accelerated plans to launch a gaming social network and premium subscription offering with the acquisition of Tabwire, enabling us to evolve further into a technology-driven media, esports and entertainment company."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Revenue was $30.0 million, a 321% increase vs Q1 2020 revenue of $7.1 million.

Gross profit was $5.9 million, an increase of 80% vs Q1 2020 gross profit of $3.3 million.

Net loss and comprehensive loss was $13.6 million, resulting in a net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted, of $0.12.

Direct advertising sales of $2.2 million, compared to $60 thousand in the same period last year.

Paid subscribers grew 49% over the past 12 months to 137,000 paid subscribers as of March 31, 2021.

9.9 billion total views across written and video content.

Strengthened balance sheet by approximately $50 million with the combination of a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $42.5 million and the reduction of indebtedness through the conversion of outstanding debentures of approximately $9 million.

Announced key partnership deals with Samsung and TikTok.

Was ranked as a Top 100 Internet Properties in the United States by Comscore, one of only two gaming properties to make the list alongside Amazon's TWITCH.TV, and ranked #1 Gaming Information property for unique visitor traffic from mobile devices.

Announced and closed subsequent to Q1, the acquisition of Vedatis SAS, owners of Icy Veins, one of the largest Activision Blizzard fan communities.

"We continue to see the benefits of our investments in key areas that drive long-term revenue and margin growth. For any media company, Q1 is seasonally the lowest quarter, but our results are off to a strong start and point to a promising year ahead. As a result, we will continue to execute our strategy of combining accretive acquisitions with organic growth through our proprietary flywheel."

Significant events subsequent to First Quarter 2021:

Signed an integrated and strategic partnership deal with ESPAT TV, a strong producer of gaming and entertainment content across multiple distribution channels, and including ESPAT TV's Creative Collective, which consists of Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol, PRG, and Movers & Shakers, has produced work across the globe partnering with publishers, brands, live events, and advertising agencies alike.

Luminosity Gaming, the Company's esports organization, was ranked by Streams Charts as the most popular esports community on Twitch in March 2021, with 40 million hours watched, outpacing the runner up by more than 15 million hours.

Filed a Registration Statement on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") becoming a reporting issuer in the United States.

Announced that the Company's common shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the trading ticker symbol "EGLX" and commenced trading on April 21, 2021.

Appointed NFL superstar, Silicon Valley advisor and community leader, Richard Sherman to its Board of Directors.

Announced a partnership deal with ExitLag, a Latin American software developer with proprietary technology to improve routing connections for gamers.

Filed a short form base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US up to an aggregate total of $250 million.

Announced plans to create a subscription-based gaming social network, Project GG, facilitated by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Tabwire LLC, a technology and data platform that gives gamers the ability to login directly to view their game data in real time with 13 billion gamer profiles, for US$11 million in cash and stock.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EDT to review and discuss the first quarter 2021 results.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 24,400,296 $ 4,323,823 Investments 124,997 124,998 Trade and other receivables 18,123,771 22,424,596 Loans receivable 179,391 194,389 Income tax receivable 290,077 290,077 Prepaid expenses 539,770 576,802 Total current assets 43,658,302 27,934,685 Non-current Property and equipment 325,885 354,850 Right-of-use asset - lease contracts 2,648,341 2,848,400 Long-term investment 2,577,922 2,606,100 Investment in associates 948,492 1,026,910 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 259,794 263,196 Intangible assets 79,672,394 81,106,007 Goodwill 106,181,086 106,181,086 Total Assets $ 236,272,216 $ 222,321,234 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,610,564 $ 23,602,547 Contract liabilities 1,865,475 1,625,594 Current portion of long-term debt 2,000,000 1,250,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability - 636,600 Current portion of convertible debentures - 7,546,453 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 540,020 578,330 Total current liabilities 22,016,059 35,239,524 Non-current Long-term debt 8,026,237 21,651,956 Long-term lease contract liabilities 2,113,162 2,308,336 Vendor-take-back loan 5,711,756 5,559,250 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 539,730 529,124 Deferred tax liability 15,082,200 15,161,987 Total liabilities $ 53,489,144 $ 80,450,177 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 281,716,168 232,616,997 Contributed surplus 12,872,136 7,494,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,274 ) 45,428 Deficit (111,802,958 ) (98,285,532 ) Total shareholders' equity 182,783,072 141,871,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 236,272,216 $ 222,321,234







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Revenue Revenue $ 30,022,335 $ 6,929,572 Gain on player buyout - 204,764 Total revenue 30,022,335 7,134,336 Cost of sales 24,091,327 3,841,107 Gross margin 5,931,008 3,293,229 Operating expenses Professional fees 737,496 286,242 Consulting fees 1,310,627 1,207,650 Advertising and promotion 1,042,354 273,886 Office and general 706,945 986,468 Salaries and wages 4,628,275 1,240,484 Technology support, web development and content 1,394,883 934,894 Esports player, team and game expenses 1,528,605 865,109 Foreign exchange gain (10,133 ) (156,517 ) Share-based compensation 5,760,036 390,373 Amortization and depreciation 1,635,854 1,297,140 Total operating expenses 18,734,942 7,325,729 Other expenses (income) Share of loss from investment in associates 78,418 95,829 Interest and accretion 791,314 1,325,261 Change in fair value of investment (3,984 ) 174,616 Gain on repayment of long-term debt (39,502 ) - Interest income (18,320 ) (61,523 ) Net loss before income taxes (13,611,860 ) (5,566,683 ) Income taxes Current tax recovery (14,655 ) - Deferred tax recovery (79,779 ) - Net loss for the period (13,517,426 ) (5,566,683 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (47,702 ) 202,371 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (13,565,128 ) $ (5,364,312 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 111,462,147 72,524,137







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (13,517,426 ) $ (5,566,683 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization and depreciation 1,635,854 1,297,140 Share-based compensation 5,760,036 390,373 Interest and accretion 274,083 438,989 Deferred tax recovery (79,779 ) - Gain on player buyout - (204,764 ) Foreign exchange gain (696 ) (69,000 ) Gain on repayment of long-term debt (39,502 ) - Capitalized interest and success fee - 683,595 Shares for services 93,553 46,058 Change in fair value of investment (3,984 ) 174,616 Share of loss from investment in associates 78,418 95,829 Changes in working capital Changes in trade and other receivables 4,300,825 (717,375 ) Changes in prepaid expenses (5,623 ) (2,012 ) Changes in loans receivable 12,500 - Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,035,820 ) (1,021,719 ) Changes in contract liabilities 239,881 (480,454 ) Changes in income tax receivable - 4,762 Net cash used in operating activities (7,287,680 ) (4,930,645 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investment - 680,000 Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets - 204,764 Acquisition of property and equipment (3,398 ) (4,871 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,398 ) 879,893 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of shares for the Offering, net of 39,862,514 - transaction costs Proceeds from long-term debt 944,787 - Repayment of long-term debt (13,773,470 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 2,160,342 Proceeds from exercise of options 594,836 49,367 Lease payments (236,614 ) (60,252 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,392,053 2,149,457 Foreign exchange effect on cash (24,502 ) 177,776 Net change in cash 20,076,473 (1,723,519 ) Cash, beginning of period 4,323,823 13,211,722 Cash, end of period $ 24,400,296 $ 11,488,203



