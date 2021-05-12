PanTerra Receives 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Streams as a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.



PanTerra Streams delivers enterprise communications, collaboration, and content sharing including voice, video, conferencing, collaboration, file sync and share, and multimedia team messaging all from a highly secure, reliable, unified cloud solution. Because Streams can be deployed from the cloud to virtually any location, businesses are able to maximize their employee's work productivity across both remote and mobile workforces.

Arthur Chang, President, and CEO was quoted, "We're proud of the recognition from TMC for Streams and graciously accept the award." Chang continued, "The Streams service was developed from the ground up as a scalable, highly secure UCaaS offering built to meet the evolving mixed media, distributed business collaboration environments."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor PanTerra as a 2021 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative Streams solution," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by PanTerra Networks in their groundbreaking Streams solution."



Winners of the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

