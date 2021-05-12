Interface Showcases Suite of Managed Security, Networking, and Video Analytics Solutions for Cannabis Industry at CannaCon South 2021

Earth City, MO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it will showcase its suite of managed services for the cannabis industry at CannaCon South, scheduled to be held on May 27th-28th, at the Oklahoma Convention center (Booth #520).

Interface offers cannabis operators innovative and cost-effective managed services to safeguard business, ramp up network connectivity, and comply with diverse federal, state, county, and city regulations.

The Interface team will be showcasing the following services at the event:

Affordable Virtual Security Guard

Interface's highly affordable Virtual Security Guard Monitoring package is ideally suited to the needs of cannabis distributors and dispensaries. Cannabis operators are now able to protect their employees, customers, and valuable inventory with the help of trained security professionals monitoring their premises with live video and two-way audio.

Cannabis Lone Worker Protection

The Interface Personal Protection Monitoring service allows businesses to equip at-risk staff with a wearable safety device that is directly connected to the Interface Interactive 24/7 Central Command Center. The wearable personal protection device can be worn on a lanyard, belt, vest, jacket, or pants. A single push of a button provides two-way voice communications, user profile data, man down and hard fall detection capabilities, near real-time images, and geolocation data to Interface's trained security professionals who can immediately assess the situation, intervene and deploy the appropriate emergency response.

POS Exception Reporting

Visitors to the Interface booth will be able to see how they can gain operational insights and reduce internal shrink by up to 30% when deploying Interface's managed POS exception reporting services. The solution includes a powerful data analytics engine that can combine transaction logs from POS with data from video management software (VMS), as well as intrusion and alarm management systems to generate real-time alerts and reports.

Managed Access Control Systems

Interface's managed access control systems gives customers the ability to rapidly deploy a centralized, cloud-based access control system configured to meet the security requirements for cannabis retail outlets and dispensaries taking into consideration the layout of the waiting rooms, sales areas, and smoke rooms. The system offers store managers convenient access to all access management features via phones, tablets or browsers, allowing them to centrally enable or disable access to any location, initiate global or local facility lockdowns while providing extensive reporting and audit features for ongoing improvements and compliance.

Video Analytics

With Interface's video analytics solution, cannabis operators can make use of the data gathered by their existing surveillance cameras to derive actionable business intelligence and enhance customer experience. Through intuitive dashboards and robust analytics, the solution enables businesses to monitor policy compliance, refine store design, and improve marketing, merchandising, and operations. The platform analyzes queues, dwell time, and occupancy data for each area and location.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation's top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

