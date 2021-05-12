 Skip to main content

Upwork To Present at the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2021 9:00am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown and Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET.

An audiocast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork's Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. An audio webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

