Upwork To Present at the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown and Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET.



An audiocast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork's Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . An audio webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com . Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

