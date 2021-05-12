Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited ("Energy Monster" or the "Company"), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.



Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5330 United States: +1-347-549-4094 Mainland China: 400-820-6895 China Hong Kong: +852-3018-8307 Conference ID / Passcode: 2663446

A telephone replay will be available through May 27, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-646-254-3697 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 China Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Access Code: 2663446

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/.

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with a market share of 34.4% in 2020. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.4 million power banks in 664,000 POIs across more than 1,500 counties and county-level districts in China. For more information, please visit: https://ir.enmonster.com

Contact Us

Investor Relations

Hansen Shi

ir@enmonster.com



