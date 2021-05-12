 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:

SHANGHAI, China, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited ("Energy Monster" or the "Company"), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5330
United States: +1-347-549-4094
Mainland China: 400-820-6895
China Hong Kong: +852-3018-8307
   
Conference ID / Passcode: 2663446

A telephone replay will be available through May 27, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States: +1-646-254-3697
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
China Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780
   
Access Code: 2663446

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/.

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with a market share of 34.4% in 2020. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.4 million power banks in 664,000 POIs across more than 1,500 counties and county-level districts in China. For more information, please visit: https://ir.enmonster.com

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com