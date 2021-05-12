Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 as well as provide a business update. The company's press release concerning its first quarter 2021 financial results will be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on May 17, 2021 and on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com, and the company also expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on that date.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-300-8521

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10156419

Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the quarter, and certain target milestones and goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144941, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company's SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition to its naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHITM, Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD. The company's subsidiary, US Compounding Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

