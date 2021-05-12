Insulin Pump Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 11.86 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 16.0%

Pune, India, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulin pump market size is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Insulin Pump Market, 2021-2028", the market's value was USD 3.62 billion in 2020.

Development of AI-powered Diabetes Management Devices to Invigorate Market Growth

Leading medical device companies are investing heavily in innovation to design and development diabetes management solutions powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). For example, in June 2020, the artificial pancreas algorithm developed by DreaMed Diabetes was incorporated into Medtronic's MiniMed 780G hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system. DreaMed had also successfully secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2019 for its AI-driven insulin dosage support solution, DreaMed Advisor Pro, for people with Type 1 diabetes. Medtronic has also been expanding its AI-based insulin pump portfolio. For example, in December 2019, Medtronic acquired California-based Klue, an AI specialist whose technology Medtronic has been integrating with its Personalized Closed Loop system. Thus, the advent of AI in insulin delivery solutions has broadened the growth avenues of this market.

Industry Development

September 2020: Medtronic received the green light for its MiniMed 770G insulin pump system from the USFDA. Building on the 670G system, the 770G features smartphone connectivity and is also embedded with indications for ages 2 and above.





Onset of Diabetes in Recovering COVID-19 Patients May Favor Market Growth

While evidence suggesting an increased severity of COVID-19 in diabetics is well-documented, new research has found that recovering coronavirus patients are at an elevated risk of developing diabetes due to weakened organ functioning. In May 2021, a research team from Missouri's Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System revealed that COVID-19 non-diabetic survivors have a 39% increased likelihood of developing diabetes within six months following the infection. Similar findings were published by a group of researchers from the Office of National Statistics, UK, University of Leicester, UK, University College London, and Royal London Hospital. According to this study, coronavirus patients have a 50% increased likelihood to develop diabetes within 20 weeks of discharge. The complex linkage between diabetes and COVID-19 is thus expected to heighten the demand for efficient diabetes management devices, with insulin pumps leading the charge.

However, despite these favorable circumstances, the insulin pump market growth is likely to be stymied amid the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals, clinics, and health professionals are devoting all their energies to treat coronavirus patients. In consequence, non-essential procedures have been postponed, affecting this market in the process. In 2020, the market registered a lower growth of 11.7% and it is expected to reach USD 4.13 billion in 2021.





Highlights of the Report

The report shares a panoramic overview of the overall industry outlook, as well as comprehensive research into the key market drivers and trends. Further, the report also contains a detailed evaluation of the market hindrances, along with a precise computation of relevant market figures. In addition, the report also supplies valuable insights into the regional dynamics and competitive milieu of the market.

Regional Insights

Strong Prevalence of Top Medical Device Companies to Support North America Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the insulin pump market share during the forecast period as the region is home to some of the biggest medical device manufacturers, such as Insulet and Tandem. Even European companies such as Medtronic have established a strong base in the US and Canada, further bolstering the regional market growth. In 2020, the North America market size stood at USD 2.12 billion.

The market in Europe is slated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that roughly 60 million people across Europe are affected by diabetes. In Asia Pacific, the adoption of insulin pumps will be propelled by the rising incidence of diabetes and an increasing number of older persons, especially in Japan, who are prone to developing chronic metabolic illnesses.





Supportive Regulatory Environment to Stoke Innovation

Key insulin pump and other insulin delivery system manufacturers are focused on building a portfolio of innovative offerings, with robust support from regulatory bodies such as the USFDA. Taking cognizance of the rapidly growing prevalence of diabetes in the US and elsewhere, these bodies are giving speedy approvals to new diabetes management devices and solutions, thus augmenting the potential of this market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Insulin Pump Market Report

Medtronic (Ireland)

Insulet Corporation (USA)

YPSOMED (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)





