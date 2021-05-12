 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Walkabout Resources, Emyria, CardieX, Noxopharm and Danakali

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2021 3:07am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has raised A$6.4 million in tranche one of a staged placement that will enable it to advance construction of the flagship Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has achieved class IIa 'Software as a Medical Device' registration in Australia for its unique smartphone-based, medical-grade, heart rate, heart rate variability and atrial fibrillation monitoring application using only a smartphone camera. Click here
  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected high-grade gold with results of up to 3 metres at 17.2 g/t at Redback deposit within the Wattle Dam Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) subsidiary ATCOR has been granted a new patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the intellectual property (IP) surrounding its patented SphygmoCor® technology. Click here
  • Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has fully enrolled Part 2 of the NOXCOVID study looking into the potential of Veyonda® to block the cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or ‘cytokine storm' and improve the outcomes in patients hospitalised with COVID-19﻿. Click here
  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTC:SBMSF) (FRA:SO3) has completed a A$20.3 million placement to support the early works program at its Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea, East Africa. Click here
  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (FRA:N9F) (OTC:EEYMF) is higher after discovering a new, very high-grade zone 250 metres south of K3 prospect within its 100%-owned Finkola permit - part of the Massigui Project which adjoins the Morila Gold Mine tenure in Mali. Click here
  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTC:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has had early success in its 2021 power-auger drilling program at the 100%-owned Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with sulphide-bearing quartz veins observed. Click here
  • Blaze International Limited (ASX:BLZ) is acquiring Hammerhead Exploration Pty Ltd and Iconic Minerals Pty Ltd who collectively own six tenement applications in the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia. Click here
  • Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has intersected semi-massive sulphide skarn mineralisation with visual chalcopyrite in the second hole drilled at Stone Lake target within the Greater Falun Copper-Gold Project in Sweden. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com