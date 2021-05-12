Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 22, 2021, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's Shareholders.



The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Gary R. Bugeaud 72,599,876 94.22 4,457,359 5.78 Peter T. Harrison 76,873,160 99.76 184,075 0.24 J. Douglas Kay 72,767,519 94.43 4,289,716 5.57 Arthur N. Korpach 72,460,239 94.03 4,596,996 5.97 Susan M. MacKenzie 72,202,742 93.70 4,854,493 6.30 Marvin F. Romanow 74,566,304 96.77 2,490,931 3.23 David M. Spyker 76,834,446 99.71 222,789 0.29 Aidan M. Walsh 76,732,149 99.58 325,086 0.42

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 97.90% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold's approach to executive compensation was approved with 93.93% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Shareholders approved the resolution to amend the by-laws of the corporation to permit Shareholder meetings to be held by electronic means. The resolution passed with 99.29% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of such resolution.

Freehold's focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

t. 403.221.0833

f. 403.221.0888

tf. 1.888.257.1873

e. mdonohue@rife.com

w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



