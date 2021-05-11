Atlantic Capital Community 5K Raises over $38,000 for Grove Park Neighborhood

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Annual Atlantic Capital Community 5K was held virtually on Saturday, May 1st and raised over $38,000 for the Grove Park Foundation. This year's theme, Grove Park Strong, reflects the resilience of the neighborhood amidst a global crisis. The Foundation is dedicated to revitalizing the Grove Park neighborhood and improving the quality of life by working with local partners, leaders and residents to create a healthy, equitable and vibrant community. Atlantic Capital is proud to provide necessary funding and essential aid to one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods. 100% of the race registrations, donations and sponsorship dollars go to the Foundation to help re-build a healthy community.



"The Grove Park Foundation is beyond grateful for each walker, runner, and sponsor who participated in the 5k this year to support our efforts in the community. While we continue to heal from the devastating effects of COVID, great disparities in housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities still exist. Funds raised this year will invest in our continued efforts to provide critical support to this community and improve the quality of life for so many of our neighbors," said Debra Edelson, Executive Director for the Grove Park Foundation.

"Atlantic Capital's mission is to fuel prosperity for our clients, communities, shareholders and employees. We are honored to have a strong relationship with the Grove Park community for the past decade. Our relationship includes financial services, but it is really about achieving forward-looking, meaningful community improvement. The Atlantic Capital Community 5K raised funds for the Grove Park Foundation, and this facilitates a direct investment back into community-improvement initiatives. We are big believers in this approach, and fueling prosperity in our communities is at the core of who we are," said Ashley Carson, Atlantic Capital's Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs Executive.

The race typically runs in the historic Grove Park neighborhood, highlighting the Proctor Creek Trail and the neighborhood revitalization efforts. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second year the race was moved virtual. Participants shared their experiences on social media using the hashtag #GROVEPARKSTRONG.

A special thank you to all of our sponsors: Gilead Sciences, Fiserv, Atlanta Business Chronicle, McGuire Woods, Troutman Pepper, Novare Group, Three Atlanta, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Scott Benefits, Philmar Solutions, LLC, Urban Realty Partners, Morgan Stanley, West Paces Advisors, Shelton McNally, Wellspring Associates, Isakson Living, Womble Bond and Dickinson, West Egg Café, South City Partners, Abrigo, Business Wise, Organic Code Development, Valuant, GDCR Law, Piedmont Pediatrics, Scotland Wright Associates, P.F. Harris Mfg Co LLC, Schreeder Wheeler Flint LLP, Randstad, Genesis Capital, The London Family Companies, Zakas & Leonard, BD Jeffries and Dragon Army.

Atlantic Capital is proud to continue to support the Grove Park neighborhood. For more information on the Grove Park Foundation, visit their website https://groveparkfoundation.org/.

Atlantic Capital is a publicly traded bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2020 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:

Ashley C. Carson

Executive Vice President

Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs

Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050



