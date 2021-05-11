OneShield Software Joins AAIS as Associate Partner

Lisle, IL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the modern Member-focused insurance advisory organization, is pleased to welcome OneShield Software as an Associate Partner.

OneShield Software is a leading and innovative provider of core policy administration solutions for insurers of all sizes. OneShield's product portfolio includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

"As one of the pioneers in SaaS and cloud-based insurance technology, we have helped many of our clients become market leaders by deploying our solutions for end-to-end insurance automation," said Vivek Gujral, Chief Technology Officer at OneShield. "Our team is confident this new relationship with AAIS will deliver significant value, and we look forward to engaging with AAIS Members."

"We're happy to have OneShield Software join our Associate Partner Program," said Truman Esmond, AAIS Vice President of Solutions and Partnerships. "In a highly competitive marketplace, partners like OneShield, with their robust and forward-thinking technology solutions, can help our Members be more successful."

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has over 50 products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets. For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, commercial auto, personal auto, and homeowners insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS's strategic work and partnerships led to the creation of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology, now a Linux Foundation project. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com.









John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com