Great Plains Communications Introduces GPC Cloud Connect, Giving Enterprise Customers Real-time Productivity

Blair, Nebraska, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern regional telecommunications provider, now offers direct and secure connectivity from enterprise on-premise networks to leading cloud service providers through GPC Cloud Connect.

To meet enterprise customer network and application performance requirements, GPC Cloud Connect provides a direct connection to bypass the public internet. Processing time and latency are minimized, and employees can access virtual desktops and applications as if they were on-premise.

As an example, a GPC Cloud Connect customer located in the Midwest can easily access data and applications residing in the cloud. These enterprise customers can connect to multiple data centers residing in different regions, and within those paths utilize redundant services, providing the highest level of reliability.

"From small businesses to large enterprises, today's customers demand the full productivity benefits of cloud services to access applications directly from anywhere without delay," said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. "The GPC Cloud Connect solution provides these customers a cost-effective secure option that will increase efficiencies while allowing them to reach multiple cloud sources through one provider. In addition, if customers need outside expertise to move to cloud services, we can assist at that level."

GPC Cloud Connect Highlights

Direct private access to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and other leading cloud providers

Virtual computing resources with the flexibility to scale as-needed quickly without buying or managing physical equipment and space constraints

Layer 2 Ethernet-level direct connection for data transfer from the customer location to cloud providers

Scalable bandwidth between 50 Mbps and 10 Gbps

24x7x365 proactive network monitoring

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company's 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher

Great Plains Communications

402-456-6429

lkocher@gpcom.com





Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com