 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silent Partner Software Acquires CharityAdvantage to Expand Software Suite for Nonprofits

Globe Newswire  
May 11, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silent Partner Software, a leader in providing software solutions for nonprofits, today announced it has acquired CharityAdvantage, a leader in nonprofit web design and hosting. This acquisition allows Silent Partner Software to offer nonprofits a more complete suite of software solutions and services to meet their needs.

For more than 25 years, Silent Partner Software has helped nonprofit organizations manage over three million donors and contacts across the US, Canada, and Europe. As experts in the nonprofit space, Silent Partner Software prides itself on understanding the current and emerging needs of nonprofits and building the tools they need to "do more, better!"

Silent Partner Software's suite of services currently includes donor management software, CRM software, HR software, with plans to release a board management tool later this year.

"Silent Partner Software has always been committed to providing exceptional software to support nonprofits, and we are thrilled to expand on that commitment with CharityAdvantage's complete website design and hosting service," said Bradley Olsthoorn, COO of Silent Partner Software. "Nonprofits often don't have the expertise in-house to design and manage their own website, and with 4.5 billion global internet users wanting to connect with nonprofits online, there is a tremendous need to make website design and management accessible to nonprofits."

For over 20 years, CharityAdvantage has been an innovator and leader in nonprofit website design, offering nonprofits a complete, hassle-free website solution that includes a customized, mobile-ready website, easy site management, fully integrated fundraising, and expert technical support.

"Joining Silent Partner Software is an exciting step for CharityAdvantage," said David Epstein, CEO of CharityAdvantage. "With Silent Partner Software's growing suite of products, they can help nonprofits secure the technology needed to better deliver their mission and programs."



CONTACT
Bradley Olsthoorn
COO, Silent Partner Software
bradley.olsthoorn@silentpartnersoftware.com
1-888-855-2086 x 803

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com