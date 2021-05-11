Silent Partner Software Acquires CharityAdvantage to Expand Software Suite for Nonprofits

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silent Partner Software , a leader in providing software solutions for nonprofits, today announced it has acquired CharityAdvantage, a leader in nonprofit web design and hosting. This acquisition allows Silent Partner Software to offer nonprofits a more complete suite of software solutions and services to meet their needs.



For more than 25 years, Silent Partner Software has helped nonprofit organizations manage over three million donors and contacts across the US, Canada, and Europe. As experts in the nonprofit space, Silent Partner Software prides itself on understanding the current and emerging needs of nonprofits and building the tools they need to "do more, better!"

Silent Partner Software's suite of services currently includes donor management software , CRM software , HR software , with plans to release a board management tool later this year.

"Silent Partner Software has always been committed to providing exceptional software to support nonprofits, and we are thrilled to expand on that commitment with CharityAdvantage's complete website design and hosting service," said Bradley Olsthoorn, COO of Silent Partner Software. "Nonprofits often don't have the expertise in-house to design and manage their own website, and with 4.5 billion global internet users wanting to connect with nonprofits online, there is a tremendous need to make website design and management accessible to nonprofits."

For over 20 years, CharityAdvantage has been an innovator and leader in nonprofit website design, offering nonprofits a complete, hassle-free website solution that includes a customized, mobile-ready website, easy site management, fully integrated fundraising, and expert technical support.

"Joining Silent Partner Software is an exciting step for CharityAdvantage," said David Epstein, CEO of CharityAdvantage. "With Silent Partner Software's growing suite of products, they can help nonprofits secure the technology needed to better deliver their mission and programs."









