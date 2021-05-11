Carahsoft Awarded Competitively Solicited Contract with E&I Cooperative Services for Cloud Solutions and Services

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been chosen by E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) to serve as a cloud solutions and services distributor for E&I's more than 5,000 member institutions across the U.S. The master agreement between Carahsoft and E&I supports higher education institutions, K-12 schools and academic healthcare organizations. The contract is effective through March 30, 2026 with additional renewal options.



Through this competitively solicited contract, Carahsoft provides E&I members with a direct distribution channel for cloud solutions and related technology products and services. Members will receive additional support from Carahsoft to ensure successful deployments, including installation guidance by certified professionals, operating and troubleshooting documentation, and quarterly reports on utilization. In addition, Carahsoft will team with its reseller partners to help members quickly implement new solutions and drive greater value.

"We are thrilled to partner with E&I to offer this new contract vehicle to enable education and healthcare missions," said Tim Boltz, Sales Director for Education at Carahsoft. "This agreement provides a streamlined pathway for E&I's membership to procure innovative solutions from our technology and reseller partners, enabling members to achieve their IT goals."

E&I is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on education. The Cooperative delivers unsurpassed value to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts, technology-enabled procurement solutions and consultative engagements. By working together with industry-leading suppliers, E&I provides an exceptional member experience, helping institutions save time and money.

"We are extremely excited about our new competitively solicited agreement with Carahsoft, a nationally recognized leader in Software-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service solutions for education," said Keith Fowlkes, Vice President, Technology at E&I. "With the addition of Carahsoft to our growing Technology contract portfolio and their discounted contract pricing, our members now have easy access to highly affordable solutions from industry-leading technology providers to meet nearly every enterprise need in education."

Carahsoft's portfolio of cloud solutions and related hardware, software and services is available through E&I contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the E&I Team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3518 or E&ISales@carahsoft.com, or visit www.eandi.org/contracts/carahsoft.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About E&I

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on higher education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value to members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts, technology-enabled procurement solutions, and consultative engagements. The Cooperative's strategic spend assessments enable members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend. By working together with industry-leading suppliers, E&I provides an exceptional member experience. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



