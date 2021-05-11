The REL token, which was issued with the aim of changing the logistics of the agricultural and fisging industries, was registered on the BitForex cryptocurrency exchange.

Chuo-ku Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka, Japan, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Project (Japan), which issues REL token, is developing a platform that combines social media (SNS) and online food market (e-commerce) with the goal of "transforming the logistics of the global agricultural and fishing industry" using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain.

Release Social Media (SNS) has already launched a beta version of the service in 7 countries around the world. The beta version of Release Commerce - an online food marketplace, is now only available in Japan.

However, more than 70% of the world's agricultural and fish producers do not know how to sell their ingredients online and through e-commerce. Imagine, If there were a mechanism for automatically performing a number of processes from listing ingredients to picking, shipping, and collecting operations, it would be a revolution in logistics.

For more information, see the Release Project White Paper. https://release.co.jp/white-paper/

Release Project will increase the cost of the platform and increase the price of the REL token, and will also use the token to distribute points and buy ingredients on the platform.

Currently, the REL token is listed in 3 cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsbit, and Azbit. And this time we have registered on the new Singapore cryptocurrency exchange - BitForex.

Exchange : BitForex. https://www.bitforex.com/en/spot/rel_usdt

Listing date : May 7, 2021

Release Coin "REL"

We hope that you will be able to visit the official website of Release Project. Traders and investors, don't miss this opportunity!!!

Release official site : https://release.co.jp/rel/

Release official twitter : https://twitter.com/ReleaseI/

Telegram community : https://t.me/releasel

Airdrop information : https://t.me/releaseproject

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/the-rel-token-which-was-issued-with-the-aim-of-changing-the-logistics-of-the-agricultural-and-fisging-industries-was-registered-on-the-bitforex-cryptocurrency-exchange.html

Attachments





Media Company: Release Co,. Ltd., Media Name: ReleaseProject, Media Phone: +81927618739, Media Email: rel_release@customers.prdistribution.org, Media URL: https://release.co.jp/rel/