Lincoln Property Company Promotes Christina Russo to AVP, Client Services

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company, one of the largest multifamily managers in the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christina Russo to Assistant Vice President, Client Services, at the company's national headquarters. Based out of Dallas, Ms. Russo is responsible for expanding the company's third-party management portfolio, supporting half of the company's 210,000 units across the continental United States.



Christina joined Lincoln Property Company in 2017 as Director of Client Services, tasked with strengthening Lincoln's extensive client network. She brings nearly 20 years of multifamily industry experience and knowledge. Prior to her time with LPC, Russo was Vice President of Business Development for CF Real Estate Services, and a Senior Sales Executive with CoStar Group, working for the company for over 10 years.

"As we continue to expand our third-party management footprint, we look forward to the leadership Christina brings to the team with this promotion," said Margette Hepfner, COO of Lincoln's residential division. "Russo has been instrumental in Lincoln's growth during her tenure – providing a boutique level of service to large institutions, to high-net-worth owners, and to the Lincoln team across the country."

Christina commented, "Lincoln's ability to continually expand is a testament to our unparalleled property management and the overall industry expertise we provide our clients. I'm proud to continue to grow our relationships and to help introduce our unmatched level of service to new markets in the years to come."

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Its national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on Lincoln's ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit lincolnapts.com/business-services.

