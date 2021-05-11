BlueCat achieves record growth in 2020, the strongest year to date for the Adaptive DNS™ Company

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced impressive financial results for its most recent fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, and the appointment of two tenured executives to its leadership team.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, BlueCat:

Experienced double digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth over the last fiscal year, extending the company's record of ARR growth to 28 consecutive quarters

Signed more than four times the number of new customers compared to the year prior

Grew subscription revenue for its cloud-based DNS resolver by more than 40% and doubled annual bookings across all of its cloud and automation portfolio

Earned an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 80, continuing the company's track record for excellent customer satisfaction

Was named a Best Workplace in Canada ™ for the fifth year in a row

for the fifth year in a row Introduced multiple product releases meant to help customers embrace hybrid cloud, including its most recent Integrity release and new Adaptive Applications such as BlueCat Cloud Discovery & Visibility, which is now available for all major public clouds.

Alongside this success comes the appointment of two new executives: Sujeet Kini as Chief Financial Officer, and Martin McNealis as Chief Product Officer.

"Sujeet and Martin's global experience, combined with their deep knowledge of our industry, make them a natural fit to help our organization accelerate innovation in key areas, like helping our customers address the crippling complexity created by hybrid cloud," says Stephen Devito, CEO at BlueCat.

Kini has overall responsibility for the finance, legal, and IT functions at BlueCat. He brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience to the organization, having worked in capital markets, strategic acquisitions, and in a global environment at both private and publicly traded companies. Kini joins BlueCat from Shareworks by Morgan Stanley where he was Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he held Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer positions at Hootsuite and OpenText, respectively.

McNealis also brings more than two decades of leadership experience in product management and engineering leadership to BlueCat. Having worked in the networking, cloud, and security industries, McNealis was most recently Chief Product Officer at Acronis. Prior to that, he held leadership roles with F5 Networks, Arista, Brocade and Cisco.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

