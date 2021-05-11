RNA Disease Diagnostics Announces Inaugural Joint Meeting of Expanded Board of Directors and Advisory Board

BALTIMORE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform for infectious disease detection, announced today that it held an inaugural joint meeting of its Board of Directors and Advisory Board on May 10, 2021. The newly expanded Board of Directors and Advisory Board will work alongside the leadership team to advance RNADD's proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.



"We are honored to have such a highly skilled, well-regarded group of industry veterans to comprise our Board of Directors and Advisory Board," said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. "Representing decades of experience in healthcare, finance, business, and more, they will be instrumental as we execute on our strategy to deliver lab-based, point-of-care and home-use diagnostics for the affordable, rapid detection of COVID-19 and beyond."

The company's Board of Directors includes:

Allan Oberman, MBA: A 30-year C-suite healthcare executive, Mr. Oberman has served as CEO of a number of well-known private and public companies, including Concordia International Corp., Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Americas, Teva Pharmaceuticals International and Novopharm Ltd.

Allen Chepuri, MS, MLA: A finance expert and former hedge fund manager, Mr. Chepuri is co-founder and Managing Partner of LIFE Technology Ventures LLC, a healthcare holding company. Mr. Chepuri specializes in deep-value nanotechnology and biotechnology investments with long-term growth and minimal risk.

Richard W. Fisher, MA, MBA: A former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Mr. Fisher also served as deputy U.S. Trade Representative with the rank of Ambassador.

Patrice Allibert, Ph.D.: Dr. Allibert has more than 35 years of global biotech company executive leadership experience. He is the former CEO of GenePOC, which was acquired by Meridian Biosciences, and vice president of R&D and Strategic Innovation for Molecular Infectious Diseases at Becton Dickinson.

Jordan Kupinsky, JD, MBA: Mr. Kupinsky has more than 20 years of experience in merchant banking, investment banking and law, and is currently Managing Partner of Windsor Private Capital.

The Honourable John Manley, P.C., O.C.: Widely recognized as one of the most respected business leaders in Canada, Mr. Manley served for more than a decade in the Federal Government as Canada's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Finance Minister and Industry Minister.

The company's Advisory Board includes:

Alec Burger, MBA: The former President and CEO of GE Capital, and chairman of GE Capital Aviation Services, Mr. Berger was responsible for financial operations in more than 34 countries and approximately $150 billion in assets.

Charles R. Black Jr., JD: Mr. Black is Chairman of Prime Policy Group and is widely recognized as a leading public affairs professional. He has served as a principal legislative and public affairs advisor to several Fortune 500 companies and trade associations.

Sunir Chandaria, ICD.D: As President of Chandaria Family Holdings, Mr. Chandaria manages a portfolio of public and private investments. He was formerly President of LePage's, a portfolio company that is a leader in global office supplies distribution.

Nicholas Howard, MA: Co-Founder of LIFE Technology Ventures LLC, Mr. Howard has more than 40 years of finance experience at Barclays Investment Bank, Lehman Brothers and HSBC. He is currently co-CEO of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden in New York, NY.

Cheryl Reicin, JD: Ms. Reicin is the Practice Leader of Torys' Life Science Group, a cross-border group in the U.S. and Canada. She represents a wide spectrum of biotech, medical device, and health technology companies, from start-ups to large public companies.

Bruce Rothney, FCPA, FCA: Mr. Rothney is the Chairman, CEO and Country Head for Barclays Canada. He has 30 years of leadership, general management and transaction experience in investment banking and financial services.

RNADD's first product, an Antisense molecular diagnostic test accurately, rapidly and affordably detects COVID-19 with the accuracy of the gold standard RT-PCR test and the speed of an antigen test.

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to create a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will contribute to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and to better the health of the citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic Point Of Care (POC) and Home Use Test (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor & Public Relations

stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Direct: (646) 274-3580



