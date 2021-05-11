 Skip to main content

MineralTree's Elizabeth Kowal Recognized as One of the Most Influential Emerging Women Leaders in the Payments Industry

Globe Newswire  
May 11, 2021 8:33am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elizabeth (Elle) Kowal, Chief Product Officer at MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has been recognized by PaymentsSource as one of The Most Influential Women in Payments, Next. The program honors women under the age of 40 in the payment industry who have demonstrated strong leadership and expertise in their respective fields.

Kowal will be recognized at a special event on May 18-20, 2021 alongside 14 other honorees representing a diverse set of companies that include industry stalwarts AMEX, Bank of America and Walmart as well as fintech startups Paya, Featurespace and Stax. The women are being singled out for taking on crucial responsibilities to help their organizations navigate the complexities of the pandemic, and setting their companies on a path for continued growth.

"Elle's positive influence across our organization has been tremendous," said Vijay Ramnathan, president of MineralTree. "As a leader, she brings energy, passion and execution while having a significant positive impact on our culture. In addition to gaining the respect of her peers, she also does the important work behind the scenes to make sure our product initiatives keep moving forward, while also giving her people the space to own it and add their unique value."

About MineralTree
MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow. More than 3,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 30 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payments process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. For more information, visit https://www.mineraltree.com.

Media Inquiries
Tim Walsh
617.512.1641
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com


