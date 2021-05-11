Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size to Reach USD 2.88 Billion in 2028; rising demand for precision medicine are some other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period, Says Reports And Data

New York, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing use of informatics in glycobiology-based research, development of well-defined glycan microarrays, and technological advancements that have enabled in-depth study of glycans are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Emerging potential of glycomics in biomarker research

The global glycomics/glycobiology market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing focus on glycomics and proteomics research, rising R&D expenditure, technological advancements in glycomics instruments, and increasing application of glycomics in immunology, biochemistry, and oncology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors across the globe, increasing application of glycomics in drug discovery and development, and rising demand for precision medicine are some other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Glycans, which are sequences of carbohydrates conjugated to lipids and proteins, are the most abundant and structurally disparate class of molecules. Glycomics or glycobiology is the study of structure, biology, and function of these glycans in any cell or organism. Glycomics also focuses on the genetic, physiologic, and pathologic aspects of glycans. Recent advancements in glycomics research has helped researchers and scientists understand the scope and scale of glycans' functional roles and their impact in disease condition in humans. This is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead. Glycoproteins and glycolipids found at the cell membrane form a carbohydrate-coated surface which facilitates communication of cells with extracellular environment. These interactions with the cell-surface oligosaccharides play a vital role in various critical biological events such as cell differentiation, cellular adhesion, immune responses, and host-pathogen interactions.

Glycomics is an integral part of microbiology research as glycans have various roles in bacterial physiology. Extensive research in bacterial glycomics has resulted in rapid development of novel drugs, bioactive glycans, and glycoconjugate vaccines. Increasing application of glycomics in drug discovery and development and precision medicine are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Glycans released from blood or tissue proteins provide a crucial source of biomarkers and hence, glycomics has the potential to revolutionize biomarker discovery and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Glycosidases are extensively studied in oncology research owing to their capability to alter N-linked glycans which contribute to metastatic and neoplastic properties of tumor cells. This has boosted the use of enzymes in cancer research and diagnostics and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the enzymes segment.

Drug discovery and development segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for glycomics products in drug research, growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D activities, rising demand for precision medicine, and emerging potential of glycomics in biomarker discovery.

Academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to rising investment in proteomics and glycomics research, increasing collaborations between research institutions and key companies, and rising application of glycomics research in biomedical and biochemistry research.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid growth of biopharmaceutical sector, growing investment in CROs, increasing drug research and development, and rising government and private funding for proteomics and glycomics research.

In April 2021, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., and Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet) announced a strategic collaboration that aims to identify and translate scientific research programs in glycomics that have the potential to become therapeutic approaches for genetic diseases.

Major companies operating in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Bruker Corporation

New England Biolabs

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Asparia Glycomics S.L

ProZyme





For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global glycomics/glycobiology market based on, product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Enzymes

Glycosidases & Neuramidases Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases Others

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry Instruments Chromatography Instruments Arrays Others

Kits

Glycan Releasing Kits Glycan Labelling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Others

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



