 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including St George Mining, Triangle Energy, Maximus Resources and Tietto Minerals

Globe Newswire  
May 11, 2021 3:18am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has completed a $7 million private placement, issuing a total of 85,365,854 shares at a price of $0.082 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here
  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and Pilot Energy Ltd (ASX:PGY) have executed joint venture agreements and access deeds formalising the WA-481-P upstream joint venture and the Cliff Head Wind and Solar joint venture. Click here
  • Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has received strong gold intersections of up to 10.5 g/t gold within wide zones of mineralised stockwork at S5 prospect around 300 metres south of the historic high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine in Western Australia. Click here
  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has received bonanza grade gold results from infill drilling at Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.02-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which is on track to be West Africa's next gold mine. Click here
  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) extended the Marylebone target strike length to 1.7 kilometres during recent phase-2 aircore drilling, which returned 4-metre composite assays between 0.25 g/t and 1 g/t gold at depths of 44 to 60 metres within the Gidji joint venture project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) has completed a feasibility study update for its 100%-owned Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) Project in the Northern Territory, confirming ultra-low operating costs of US$24.76 per kilogram of NdPr oxide. Click here
  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) is set to start auger drilling at the 100%-owned Yarbu Gold Project, around 160 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross and about 90 kilometres northwest of TSC's Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) plans to unlock the value of its advanced Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania by spinning it out into a newly incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Energy Minerals Limited, which proposes to undertake an IPO to facilitate listing on the ASX. Click here
  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) is set to add to its strategic lithium endowment in the heart of Europe after entering a Collaboration Agreement with Jadar Resources Ltd (ASX:JDR) (FRA:R1E) on its Austrian tenements. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com