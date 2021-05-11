Proactive news headlines including St George Mining, Triangle Energy, Maximus Resources and Tietto Minerals

Sydney, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has completed a $7 million private placement, issuing a total of 85,365,854 shares at a price of $0.082 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) and Pilot Energy Ltd (ASX:PGY) have executed joint venture agreements and access deeds formalising the WA-481-P upstream joint venture and the Cliff Head Wind and Solar joint venture.

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has received strong gold intersections of up to 10.5 g/t gold within wide zones of mineralised stockwork at S5 prospect around 300 metres south of the historic high-grade Wattle Dam Gold Mine in Western Australia.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has received bonanza grade gold results from infill drilling at Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.02-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which is on track to be West Africa's next gold mine.

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) extended the Marylebone target strike length to 1.7 kilometres during recent phase-2 aircore drilling, which returned 4-metre composite assays between 0.25 g/t and 1 g/t gold at depths of 44 to 60 metres within the Gidji joint venture project in Western Australia.

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) has completed a feasibility study update for its 100%-owned Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) Project in the Northern Territory, confirming ultra-low operating costs of US$24.76 per kilogram of NdPr oxide.

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) is set to start auger drilling at the 100%-owned Yarbu Gold Project, around 160 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross and about 90 kilometres northwest of TSC's Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia.

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) plans to unlock the value of its advanced Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania by spinning it out into a newly incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Energy Minerals Limited, which proposes to undertake an IPO to facilitate listing on the ASX.

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) is set to add to its strategic lithium endowment in the heart of Europe after entering a Collaboration Agreement with Jadar Resources Ltd (ASX:JDR) (FRA:R1E) on its Austrian tenements.

